Digital literacy workshop July 22 in Lillian

A free digital literacy workshop,titled “Don’t Take the Bait: Outsmarting Phishing & Romance Scams,” will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at Lillian Recreation Park (33914 Widell Ave.) conference room from 4 -6 p.m.

Scammers are getting much more sophisticated and they’re targeting both your inbox and your heart. Come learn how to recognize the warning signs and find out simple steps you can take to protect yourself. There is no charge to attend the workshop. Register at signupgenius.com.