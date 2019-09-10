Dinner In The Dark & Casino Night Sept. 14

There may be a few tickets left for the Gulf Shores Lions Club Casino Night & Dinner in the Dark scheduled on Saturday, September 14 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per individual and $125 per couple and include music, a steak & shrimp dinner, drinks & casino games with $5000 in casino money for each guest.

For tickets or more information, call (251) 709-9524 or (859) 380-0781 or visit the club’s website, facebook and/or facebook event pages.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, Leader Dogs for the Blind and Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts in the Gulf Shores City Schools.

Lions Club International’s motto is “We Serve.” Specifically, the club seeks to raise awareness of diabetes, preserve sight, and serve those who have already lost or never had the ability to see. In addition to raising funds for great causes, the dinner will help bring awareness to people by experiencing what it is like to have a meal as a vision impaired person does every day.