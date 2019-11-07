Disco Fever is theme for Newcomers Club’s Jan. 23 Toast To Coast

By Karen Brumbelow

South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our annual Toast to the Coast event, Toast to Coast Disco Fever 2020, on Thursday, January 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Music will be provided by by DJ Jeremy Perkins.

Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten, and include dinner from numerous local restaurants, dessert bar, wine, beer and soft drinks. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Susan West, at 205-222-0143 or susanawest@ymail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at McClure’s NY Bagel and Sandwich Shop located at 4575 Orange Beach Blvd.

This is a major fundraiser for us and allows us the opportunity to help out local charities and provide scholarships to high school seniors. Last year we were able to contribute to 16 charities and award six scholarships to students from Gulf Shores, Foley, Elberta, and Coastal Alabama Community College. Orange Beach High School will be added to this year’s list.

Supporterfs can help by reaching out to neighbors to join the club in this fun filled night of music, dancing and great food. We will have a silent auction with exciting items from local and national companies as well and two raffles. All proceeds from the event go back to the South Baldwin community.