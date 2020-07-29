Discount grocer Aldi will open, distribution center, three stores in Baldwin County

International grocery store chain ALDI, plans to open more than 70 new stores, including stores in Foley, Spanish Fort and Fairhope, by the end of the year as well as a regional distribution center in Loxley.

The new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley will serve stores in South Alabama, and throughout the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana. ALDI currently operates 180 stores in Alabama and Florida, with four regional headquarters and distribution centers in the area.

The retailer purchased 160 acres in Loxley’s industrial and warehousing district, north of I-10 exit 44. The upcoming 564,000-square-foot facility will bring approximately $100 million in capital investment and create 200 jobs for Loxley and Baldwin County. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

“We are eager for ALDI to expand its presence in our state,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “We’re proud to stand behind ALDI’s commitment to bringing value to the people of Alabama and the Gulf Coast region, and we welcome the company’s plans for a regional headquarters and distribution hub in Loxley that will create jobs for our hardworking citizens.”

The expansion will be the grocery retailer’s first step into Baldwin County, but not in Alabama. ALDI currently operates 30 stores across Alabama, with a mission to provide a faster, easier and smarter way to save money on high-quality groceries and more.

“We are ready to bring the ALDI difference to new markets in Alabama, like Baldwin County,” said Dan Gavin, ALDI’s Vice President of Real Estate. “We’re ramping up our expansion plans to meet the growing demand along the Gulf Coast.”

“We are proud that ALDI has selected Loxley for this monumental investment,” said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley. “Bringing a regional headquarters is great for Loxley, Baldwin County and Alabama.”

ALDI plans to open 70 new stores by the end of the year across its entire footprint, which puts the company on pace to become the third-largest U.S. grocer by store count by the end of 2022.

“ALDI’s new regional headquarters and distribution center will create new job opportunities for the Baldwin County workforce and contribute to our economy,” said Jeb Ball, Baldwin County Commission economic development chair. “ALDI’s growth and success will contribute to overall economic health and help meet the needs of our growing population. We welcome them to Baldwin County.”

ALDI U.S., a leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, announced plans to construct a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, to support the company’s growing footprint along the Gulf Coast.

“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S.

“As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer low prices every day, without exception. In fact, as food costs are rising across the country, we’re lowering prices on hundreds of items to meet our customers’ increased need for savings.”

In recent years, ALDI has invested more than $5 billion in a multi-year, nationwide growth initiative to update existing stores and to open hundreds of new locations.