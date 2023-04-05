Disney’s Newsies Jr. on stage April 28-30 in Orange Beach

The Orange Beach Conservatory of Fine Arts will present Disney’s Newsies Jr. on April 28-30 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. A 2 p.m. matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. here is an additional $1 service fee charged per ticket. For tickets, go to gofan.co/app/events.