Disney’s The Little Mermaid Feb. 2-5 in Orange Beach

The City of Orange Beach sponsored Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid Feb. 2-4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Performing Art Center, located on Canal Rd. on the Orange Beach High School campus.

Tickets are $15 for all ages. For each show, the doors will open one hour prior to the performance time. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets.