Distance learning for all Baldwin County School District students from Jan. 5-11

Baldwin County Public School District Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced that all of its students will spend the first week following Christmas break in distance learning. Students will return to on-campus learning on January 11.

“This is not an extension of our Christmas break. The first day of classes for students will be Tuesday, January 5, as previously scheduled, but classes will be held virtually, online and not at school,’’ Tyler said.

Principals and teachers will provide more specific information. But students will be performing gradable work and they will be held accountable for their attendance, Tyler said.

“Please do not take this as an opportunity to extend your Christmas break. The purpose of this is to increase the amount of time between Christmas and the return to school in hopes that anyone who may have come in contact with or contracted the virus would be done with any illness and no longer contagious prior to children returning to school,’’ Tyler said.

Tyler added that two weeks should be ample time to allow the virus to run its course through anyone who may get sick during the Christmas break.

Tyler emphasized that this is in no way an extended break and asked parents to be diligent in making sure their students participated in virtual classes and followed State Covid precautions during that period.

“I am begging you to use this time to keep your children at home, social distance, and prepare to return to school healthy and ready to learn,” Tyler said, “Our responsible actions are the only path to us keeping schools open this winter.”

Tyler asked parents to keep their children at home if they’re sick, have a fever, or have been exposed to someone who may have COVID-19.

“Of course, in-person learning is going to be preferable. But we have to be safe, and we have to try and keep our employees safe and our students safe,” said Tyler.

The one week of distance learning for all students will also serve as a “test run’’ that will help identify areas that can be improved in case there are circumstances in which schools must close.

“I want us to be fully prepared,’’ Tyler said. “I am well aware of the impact a school closure could have on families with two working parents or a working single parent. I’m well aware of the impact it could have on the economy. I’m also well aware of the mortality rate, the recovery rate and the limited impact this virus has on children. For all of these reasons, I will be very selective and very critical in any decision to close a grade level, a school or a set of schools.

“In the end, I’m the one ultimately responsible for the health and safety of 4,000 employees and more than 30,000 children. I take the safety of your family very seriously and if necessary, I will close the schools but for no more than we need to get through whatever problem we are facing.’’

Students are already been working on distance learning in their classrooms on a regular basis, using Chromebooks and digital devices for graded work and testing.

Teachers will work with families who do not have internet access and who will be unable to participate in digital virtual learning.

Baldwin County School District staff will set up a drive-thru at school cafeterias and distribute pick-up meals during the schools’ Jan. 5-9 distance learning school closure.