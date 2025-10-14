Dive Against Debris is Oct. 18 at Gulf State Park Pier

Snorkelers, divers, and water enthusiasts are invited to participate in Dive Against Debris at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pier on Saturday, Oct. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. More info: 251-948-7275 ext.62093 or alapark.com.

Participants will remove trash, fishing line, and other debris from beneath the pier while it is temporarily closed for this cleanup. Host business Down Under Dive Shop is generously offering free rental tanks for certified divers and snorkel gear for non-divers. Gulf Shores lifeguards and OBMP will help ensure the safety of participants.