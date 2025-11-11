Divorce Care: Surviving Holidays event Nov. 16 at GSMC

Gulf Shores Methodist Church wil host another Surviving the Holidays event on Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m. in room 206 on the South Campus. Divorce Care: Surviving the Holidays is designed to help those who are divorced or separated navigate this difficult season of their lives. The holidays intensify the feelings of loss, fear, confusion, and sadness. You do not have to struggle alone. This class offers practical advice, reassurance, and a way forward through the holiday season. You can register for the class at griefshare.org or call the church office at 251-968-2411 between the hours of 10-2 on Monday through Thursday.