DJ Tony Nelson will spin Midday Melodies in Foley March 31

Midday Melodies, a new music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, continues March 24 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is is a safe, socially distanced event that will take place entirely outdoors near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own.

On March 24th, Leonard Houston of Fairhope will be performing on the keyboard and saxophone. Lastly, on March 31st, DJ Tony Nelson will spin tunes from all genres.

Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59. More info: visitfoley.org or 251-943-1300.