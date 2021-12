Doc Johnson Band, great food at Live Bait’s NYE party

Guests at the Live Bait New Year’s Eve party will be treated to a complimentary bottle of champagne, party favors, music from The Doc Johnson Band and a choice of five gourmet entrees.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and cost is $70 for singles and $125 per couple. Reservations (251-974-1612) are required. Live Bait is located at 24281 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.