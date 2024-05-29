Doc’s ARC Hot Trot 5K is June 15 at LuLu’s

LuLu’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk, a fundraising event presented by the Robertsdale Rotary Club, will be held onsite at the Gulf Shores restaurant on Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 a.m. Packet pick-up will take place Friday, June 14 from 3-6 p.m. at LuLu’s or before the race at 6 a.m.

The course is flat, fast and certified and and the usual awards will be given for various age groups and divisions. The post race party is among the best on the Gulf Coast and will include grog, great food and live music.

Register online at Active. com or pick up a registration form in LuLu’s Gift Shop. The course is flat, quick & certified. For more info, call 251-284-3484 or 251-975-7363.

All net proceeds are donated to the ARC of Baldwin County. The mission of ARC-Baldwin is to ensure those appropriate and quality services are available and accessible to persons with intellectual disabilities and/or developmental disabilities.