Dolphin Athletic Club $7,500 Drawdown is set for Jan. 29

The Dolphin Athletic Club’s 2022 Drawdown is set for Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Hangout in Gulf Shores. Get your tickets now at mygshsdac.com/drawdown for a shot at the $7,500 grand prize. Ticket buyers can designate which sport their donation will support.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Master. And a silent auction will offer fabulous packages and deals from local vendors. Tickets are $100 for two people, and include a buffet-style dinner, cold beer and wine. Each couple will have one entry for the drawdown. For details on VIP table sponsorships, please contact Farrah Keel at 251-747-4867.

The Dolphin Athletic Club (DAC) is the official booster club of the Gulf Shores Dolphins, and works in partnership with Gulf Shores City Schools to help fund athletic programs, and meet the needs of student-athletes. Founded in 1999, DAC also awards college scholarships to graduating seniors at Gulf Shores High School who have demonstrated excellence in athletics, leadership and community service.

The drawdown at the Hangout is sponsored by Southern Chevrolet, Malouf Furniture and Design and the Hangout.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit mygshsdac.com, or facebook.