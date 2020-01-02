Dolphin Athletic Club Drawdown Feb. 1 at Hangout

Food, fun, music, $7,500 grand prize on tap at annual fundraiser

Food, fun, music and money are on tap at the Dolphin Athletic Club’s $7,500 grand prize drawdown on 2020 Drawdown on February 1 at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Tickets are already on sale at mygshsdac.com. The Velcro Pygmies will be the musical entertainment, and a silent auction will offer fabulous packages and deals from local vendors.

Tickets are $100 for two people, and include a buffet-style dinner, cold beer, wine, and the Velcro Pygmies show. Each couple will have one entry for the drawdown and a chance to win the $7,500 grand prize. A limited number of VIP table sponsorships are available.

DAC President Mike Carey said the club is hoping to sell 500 tickets tio its 21st annual drawdown, the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Donors can designate which sport their ticket purchase will benefit.

“Dolphin Nation is the DAC battle cry as we support young men and women competing in 26 teams at the high school and middle school levels,’’ Carey said. “ The club helps pay for sports equipment, uniforms, nutrition and other needs. ‘’

Founded in 1999, DAC also awards $1,000 scholarships to ten graduating seniors at Gulf Shores High School who have demonstrated excellence in athletics, leadership and community service. The Dolphin Athletic Club (DAC) works in partnership with Gulf Shores City Schools to help fund athletic programs, and meet the needs of student-athletes.