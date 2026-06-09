Dolphin Washes Ashore Near Sea & Suds

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network led the response to a live-stranded rough-toothed dolphin on the beach in Gulf Shores near Sea and Suds on June 3. It was determined that euthanasia was the most humane course of action to ease the dolphin’s suffering. “When a live dolphin strands on the beach, especially an offshore species such as the rough-toothed dolphin, the prognosis is always guarded,” ALMMSN Stranding Coordinator Mackenzie Russell said. “These animals strand for a reason, usually illness or injury, and are often in poor health condition. In these cases, humane euthanasia is the best and most compassionate outcome for the stranded animal.”

Rough-toothed dolphins live in deep oceanic tropical waters and travel in tight-knit groups of 10 to 20 individuals. They are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. More info: disl.edu.