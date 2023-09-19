Donors enable St. Michael’s to complete new stadium

Recent gifts from anonymous donors will enable St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope to complete the construction of the football/soccer stadium. Construction broke ground in June of 2023 and the new complex will be ready for athletic contests at the start of the 2024 season.

Phillip Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback with the Chargers who retired in 2020 after one year with the Colts, has been the head football coach at the school since 2021.

The new stadium will also be used for soccer and will include comfortable seating for students, parents, and fans to enjoy games and events, modern restroom facilities that will enhance the convenience and comfort of attendees, and a fully equipped concession stand.

“With a new stadium, we will be able to host games, events, and tournaments that were previously beyond our reach. It’s a game-changer for our athletes and our school,” said David Offerle, co-athletic director at St. Michael’s.