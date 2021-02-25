Double feature of plays at SBCT opens on March 12

The South Baldwin Community Theatre will present a double feature of “Couples Troubles” with two plays for the price of one on March 12, 13, 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 & 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Mark Twain gives you front row seats to the first battle of the sexes in the Diaries of Adam & Eve. Adam doesn’t get a chance to name any of the new wonders of creation because Eve always beats him to it. Later, in a park, a man and a woman secretly watch their respective spouses carry on an affair in A Tale of Two Spectators. As time goes on we realize they have been meeting like this for quite some time.

The plays are directed by Chase Morrisette & Jennifer Dawson. To ensure social distancing tickets must be purchased in sets of two. South Baldwin Community Theatre is located at 2022 W. Second St. in Gulf Shores. More info: sbct.biz