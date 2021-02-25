Home / MORE Feb 24 NEWS / Double feature of plays at SBCT opens on March 12

Double feature of plays at SBCT opens on March 12

By on February 25, 2021

Double feature of plays at SBCT opens on March 12

The South Baldwin Community Theatre will present a double feature of “Couples Troubles” with two plays for the price of one on March 12, 13, 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 & 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Mark Twain gives you front row seats to the first battle of the sexes in the Diaries of Adam & Eve. Adam doesn’t get a chance to name any of the new wonders of creation because Eve always beats him to it. Later, in a park, a man and a woman secretly watch their respective spouses carry on an affair in A Tale of Two Spectators. As time goes on we realize they have been meeting like this for quite some time.
The plays are directed by Chase Morrisette & Jennifer Dawson. To ensure social distancing tickets must be purchased in sets of two. South Baldwin Community Theatre is located at 2022 W. Second St. in Gulf Shores. More info: sbct.biz

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!