Downtown Foley Summer Fun Scavenger Hunt continues through Aug. 9

By Darrelyn Dunmore

What better way to end a summer than to participate in the Summer Fun Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Main Street Foley in Downtown Foley. The hunt began on July 15 and does not end until August 9. This is not a race.

There will be 10 stops. 10 locations to find and 10 pictures to take. Complete all ten and you are entered into a drawing for $250! Everyone gets an official Downtown Foley Beach Bum sticker just for participating. And there will be ten $25 gift cards awarded for the best pictures. Some will be picked based on originality, some for the humor and of course a few that are just darn cute.

You have until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 9 to hunt for the locations and post your pictures. You must visit every stop and post a picture to qualify for the drawing. The beacon will let you know you are at the correct stop. Take your “selfie” or creative picture at each stop and post it to FaceBook or Instagram. Each picture must be labeled @foleymainstreet or hash tagged #foleymainstreet. By posting, you are giving Foley Main Street permission to share your photos on social media.

The scavenger hunt area is only in the Foley Main Street District. It begins at Rose Ave on N. McKenzie Street down to Verbena Ave. Then along Laurel Ave, the district begins at Pine Street and ends at Cypress Street.

There will be a drawing on August 13 from all qualifying entries for the cash prize of $250. The top ten pictures will be unveiled at that time as well. We will post all the winners on social media and contact them via messenger – there will not be a link to click on. We will have the winner pick up the check in person from our office in downtown Foley. No purchase necessary. Pictures must be family friendly or they will not be counted as a true entry.

All you have to do to participate is go to your APP store, and download Distrx. Open and allow location. Create an account, then locate the Downtown Foley district. Go to the Appetivities, locate the Summer Scavenger Hunt and begin! Be sure to accept all notifications. This will allow your phone to be able to find the locations. When you are close to the correct business,there is a beacon that will activate that stop and tell you what to do next.

You have to love modern technology – if you are having trouble, double check and make sure you have allowed all notifications from the app. The Downtown Foley Summer Scavenger Hunt is a Foley Main Street event.

More info: 251-270-008. foleymainstreet.com or facebook. Main Street Foley is more than having great events and making downtown look better. At its core, Main Street is an economic development tool that enhances the tax base of a community, fosters entrepreneurship, builds community capacity, and creates partnerships among key groups in a community.