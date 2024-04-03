Downtown Foley walking tours every Saturday in April

More than a century of local history will be on display in April when Foley conducts walking tours of the downtown historic district. The free tours will highlight historic areas of the city that date back to the beginning of the 20th Century.

The tours will begin at the Foley Welcome Center at the intersection of Alabama 59 and U.S. 98 at 10 a.m. and last about one hour. The walks cover about five city blocks and are conducted by local community members.

Foley is one of more than 20 Alabama communities conducting the tours on each Saturday of the month throughout April.

The Welcome Center building was the site of the Foley Public Library from the 1960s through the 1980s. The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce later had its offices in the building. The structure became the city Welcome Center in 2013.

The tour will continue to the L&N Railroad Depot next to the Welcome Center. The depot was built in 1909. The building was a center of South Baldwin commerce and travel for more than 60 years. The restored building is now a city museum.

Other highlights of the tours will include Centennial Plaza, the Holk Building, Magnolia Hotel, Holmes Medical Museum – the site of Baldwin County’s first hospital, Foley Hotel building and other historic sites in the downtown area.

The Alabama Department of Tourism organizes the tours around the state each year. Alabama is the only state to conduct simultaneous statewide tours.

For more info, call 251-943-1200.