Downtown Foley walking tours slated every Saturday in April

More than a century of local history will be on display in April when Foley conducts free walking tours of the downtown historic district at 10 a.m. each Saturday of the month throughout April beginning at the Foley Welcome Center at the intersection of Alabama 59 and U.S. 98.

Highlights of the tours will include Centennial Plaza, the Holk Building, Magnolia Hotel, Holmes Medical Museum – the site of Baldwin County’s first hospital, Foley Hotel building and other historic sites in the downtown area.

The tours last about one hour and cover about five city blocks and are conducted by local community members.

For more information about the Foley walking tours, call 251-943-1200.

