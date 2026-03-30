Downtown Foley’s vibrant crosswalk murals enhance pedestrian experience

Downtown Foley is sporting a vibrant new look following the completion of seven colorful crosswalk murals designed to beautify the city while significantly improving pedestrian safety. Funded through a Main Street Alabama grant and completed last month, the asphalt art initiative transforms ordinary intersections into local landmarks, blending community joy with data-driven traffic calming measures.

Local artist Ragan Windsor was commissioned to bring the series to life. Windsor’s designs focus on a “colorful and eclectic” theme, intended to evoke smiles from residents and visitors alike.

The impact of the art was felt almost instantly. Windsor noted that during the installation, she received numerous comments from passersby stating the crosswalks made them “feel joy.” In one particularly touching moment, a young girl wearing a butterfly dress saw a butterfly motif in one of the murals and began dancing in excitement.

While the murals provide a whimsical touch to the downtown landscape, their purpose is rooted in safety science. A recent study found that crosswalk art installations result in a 50 percent decrease in crashes involving pedestrians or other vulnerable road users.

The seven completed installations are strategically located throughout the downtown district to maximize both foot traffic safety and aesthetic impact: W. Orange and S. Alston Main street; N. Alston Ave. at W. Jessamine; W. Jessamine and N. Alston; W. Jessamine and Hwy 59; Laurel Ave. between Hwy 59 and the Post Offic; W. Orange and W. Myrtle; W. Laurel and W. Jessamine.

Beyond safety, these murals serve to create a more inclusive and connected community. Research shows that the process of installing urban art can bring local government and residents closer together, fostering a sense of pride in the shared public space.

Foley Main Street’s primary focus is to increase awareness of the Foley Main Street district and its businesses, as well as, working with the existing businesses to improve their strength and vibrancy.