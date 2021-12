Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade Dec. 11

The Annual Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Palafox Street. The parade draws over 50,000 people each year, including nearly 100 entries, and eight bands from Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, and New Orleans. The parade also features the Blue Angels flight team.