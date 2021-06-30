Dr. Alicia Early is new principal at Gulf Shores Elementary

Dr. Alicia Early has been named the new principal of Gulf Shores Elementary School. The principal at Robertsdale Elementary for the past three years, Early began her career as a special education and elementary teacher in Auburn City Schools. After spending five years as a teacher, Dr. Early began her career in administration at Gulf Shores Elementary School. She served four years as an assistant principal at Gulf Shores Elementary before becoming the principal at Robertsdale Elementary. her husband, Marcus Early, is the transportation and safety coordinator for Gulf Shores City Schools. She graduated from Auburn with a B.S and M.Ed. in early childhood special education and a Ph.D. in educational leadership. She begins her tenure as principal on July 1.