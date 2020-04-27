Dr. Fauci expects baseball to be a TV event this summer

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a native New Yorker and Yankee fan, offered a reality check to those who think they will be root, root, rooting for the home team while pounding beers or munching on hot dogs at the ballpark this summer. During an April 20 interview on the YES Network, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there will Major League Baseball will probably be a TV event rather than a spectator event, an option “that is better than no baseball at all.’’

Fauci said the virus will determine the timeline, but even with the most-optimistic coronavirus projections, he thinks it would require severely limiting the number of fans in the stands, spreading out seating, and forcing spectators to wear masks.

“I think quite likely, although it’s always dangerous to predict, I think it’s more likely that you’re going to have more of a television baseball than a spectator baseball,” Fauci said. “I would feel that there would have to be a completion of the multiple phases of the reentering into some level of normality. And even when you get to phase three, it still requires a degree of physical separation. Even with that, I cannot see a return this year to what we consider ‘normal.’’’