Dr. Fauci expects less deadly coronavirus outbreak in fall.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said during a March 30 White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he expects coronavirus will be cyclical and return in the fall because of its degree of transmissibility to a much lesser degree.

“What we’re going through now is more than just lessons learned, it’s going to be things we have available to us that we didn’t have before,” Fauci said. “We have better ability to test and contact trace, there are clinical trials for therapeutic intervention and a vaccine is on track.’’