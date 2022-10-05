Dr. Margaret Roley named Chamber’s Person of the Year

Margaret Roley, Doctor of Nursing Practice and CEO of the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, has been named the 46th Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year. This award, given annually by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, celebrates a community leader who is consistently involved in both community and civic affairs, and is committed to helping this community grow and prosper.

Dr. Roley is one of only five female business leaders honored with the award in the past 46 year. The others were Carolyne Hollis in 1998, Shelia Hodges in 2009, and Frances Holk-Jones in 2014, and Charlene Haber in 2017.

Dr. Roley is noted to be an exceptional leader, has excellent patient and physician satisfaction ratings, and has received numerous executive awards for both high performance and leadership aptitude. In addition to her 31 years of nursing experience, Dr. Roley’s administrative expertise has spearheaded numerous projects within the hospital, including the construction of a $14 million free-standing emergency department in Gulf Shores. She has enhanced the hospital’s involvement in community events, established processes to increase patient satisfaction, corresponded with new construction projects, and assisted in the development and implementation of several medical training programs.

Born and raised in Baldwin County, Dr. Roley has made it her mission to serve this

community through community service.