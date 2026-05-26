Dr. Music 30th Anniversary Throwdown May 30

Owner Wade Wellborn will present 6 bands in 5 hours

Dr. Music Records is celebrating three decades of business in Fairhope with a 30th Anniversary Throwdown at District Hall (751 Nichols Ave.) on May 30 beginning at 7 p.m.

“Our goal is to present six very diverse, super interesting and amazingly talented bands from Alabama in five hours. To make this work, we’re using two stages and a lot of sweat equity,’’ said owner Wade Wellborn.

The line-up: 7:15 – Marla & the Singers; 7:50 – Bankhead Boys; 8:25 Reconciler; 9 – Rufus McBlack; 9:35 – Pine Hill Haints; 10:20 – Grayson Capps Band.

“We plan to give away 150 or so, things including t-shirts, hats, aprons and tea towels. Arrive early for the best choices and to see the incredible and amazing and awesome Marla & the Singers,’’ Wellborn added.

The party will also include an impromptu air guitar contest, art areas where you can decorate old album covers, a photo booth and late-night karaoke.

Wellborn sells vintage records, Indie releases, lots of vinyl, CDs, turntables, vintage record players and various audio components. His shop can also handle repairs.

Wellborn also sells modern suitcase boomboxes, which he invented in 2002 and continues to build and customize.

His current location at 35 S. Section St. is his third in Fairhope after previously operating on Greeno Rd. and then Church St. For info, visit visit drmusic123.com, call 251-990-3412 or email drmusic123@aol.com. Wellborn is usually at the store Monday to Saturday from 10-5, and Sunday from noon-5.