Dream Big fundraising Gala Sept. 19 at Foley Civic Center

Dream Big, the third annual fundraising gala for the Dream Center of Baldwin County, will be held on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. This event is always an evening of fellowship for a great cause. Enjoy a meal, dancing and cocktail hour (all drinks included with ticket purchase,) a silent auction, and speakers. Tickets are $125 and available at eventgroove.com. See first-hand how the program is changing lives in Baldwin County. Info: dreamcenterbaldwincounty.org or facebook.