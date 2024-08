Dream Big Gala Sept. 19

Dream Big, the third annual fundraising gala for the Dream Center of Baldwin County, will be held on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. This event is always an evening of food, fun, and fellowship for a great cause. Enjoy a delicious meal, dancing and cocktail hour (all drinks included with ticket purchase,) a silent auction, and speakers. Tickets are $125 and available at eventgroove.com