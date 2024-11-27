Dream Center Donation

The Dream Center of Baldwin County received a donation from State Representative for District 64, Donna Givens to help with their mission to serve underprivileged youth in our community through counseling, mentoring, educational tutoring, and drug and alcohol prevention programs. Located in Foley, the center serves all of Baldwin County and is committed to providing a place where youth aged 12-18 can find hope and healing.

“By investing in our underprivileged youth, we are helping to create a brighter future for Baldwin County,” said Ms. Givens. More Dream Center info: dreamcenterbaldwincounty.org or facebook.The Dream Center is free to participants and is 100% funded by grants and donations from individuals, companies, and organizations in our community.

Pictured: Dream Center Board President Steve Bailey and State Rep Donna Givens.