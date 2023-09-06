Dream Center of Baldwin fundraiser dinner Sept. 28

The Dream Center of Baldwin County will host its 2nd Annual Charity Dinner and Silent Auction on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Waters Barn in Robertsdale. The primary fundraiser, for the non-profit, the evening includes a surf & turf menu, cocktail hour, raffle and a silent auction. Speakers include Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and Dream Center program participants.

“This event plays a critical role in informing people in our community what the Dream Center is all about and how they can help,” said Executive Director Joe Aldrete. “Last year’s event raised more than $45,000 and we were completely blown away by the generosity of our community. We are planning for this year’s event to be even bigger and have a very special announcement to share. We’re really looking forward to an exciting evening.”

The dinner is open to everyone and sponsorships opportunities remain, with all proceeds directly benefited the youth of Baldwin County.

“The coolest thing about this fundraiser is seeing all of the local businesses get involved. From Billy’s Seafood and Allegri Farm Market donating food items to event sponsors such as Woerner Turf, Baldwin EMC, One Club, and so many others,’’ said Dream Center Fundraising Chair Katy Bailey. “We certainly could not do this without them.”

For more sponsor or ticket info, email katy@dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com or visit dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com.

Although located in Foley, the Dream Center serves all of Baldwin County, It is a place where at-risk youth ages 12-18 can rebuild and transform their lives with the help of caring mentors and educators.

The Dream Center partners with Juvenile Justice and area schools to help break the cycle of abuse, victimization, and criminality by providing mentoring, conflict resolution training, drug and alcohol education and accountability, classroom tutoring and homework assistance, financial assistance for clothing needs and extra-curricular activities, a food pantry, workforce readiness, and college application assistance. The Dream Center utilizes evidence-based programs such as Overcoming Obstacles and T.E.A.M. in both group and one-on-one sessions.