Dream Center receives $100K grant for new youth center

The Dream Center Baldwin County has received $100,000 in funding from the State of Alabama to support construction of a new 7,000 square foot Dream Center facility that will serve children and families throughout Baldwin County.

The new center will expand the organization’s ability to provide mentorship, academic support, workforce readiness programs, life skills development, transportation assistance, and positive after school programming for youth throughout the community. The facility is designed to create a safe and supportive environment where young people can grow, succeed, and build brighter futures.

As the organization continues to grow, the need for a larger dedicated facility has become increasingly important to meet the needs of youth and families across Baldwin County.

“We are incredibly grateful to the State of Alabama for believing in the work we are doing for children and families in Baldwin County,” said Donna Givens. “I am honored to have played a part in securing funding for the construction of the Dream Center. This is such a worthy cause that is making a difference in the lives of so many children and families throughout our community.”

The new building will allow the Dream Center to expand programming, increase capacity, and continue building strong partnerships with local schools, juvenile court officials, community organizations, and businesses throughout Baldwin County.

“This project is about investing in our youth and creating opportunities for children who need support, guidance, and encouragement,” said Felicia Chesmer, Director of Dream Center Baldwin County. “This new facility will help us continue changing lives for years to come.”

Construction planning for the new facility is currently underway. For more Dream Center Binfo, visit dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com.

Pictured: State Rep Donna Givens with Dream Center Board President Steve Bailey; Dream Center Director Felicia Chesmer .