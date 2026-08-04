Dream On back at Performing Arts Center Aug. 27-29

The Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department brings its classic rock tribute Dream On Vol. 4 back to the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center from August 27-29 at 7 p.m. All tickets are general admission and on sale now for $15 (plus processing) at orangebeachal.gov/performingarts or at the venue box office at 23908 Canal Road on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus. The box office is open 3:30-6 p.m. weekdays. Info: 251-943-0043. The 23-member cast – including dancers, vocalists, and instrumentalists has really leaned into the rock n’ roll mindset throughout the 20 song set, said Expect Excellence Music Manager Caleb Pittman.