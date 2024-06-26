“Dream On’’ June 27-29 at O.B. Performing Arts Center

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will present the Summer 2024 edition of “Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock” June 27-29 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center.

“Dream On” is a classic rock tribute show dedicated to some of the greatest music of all time. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. General admission tickets are $15. Doors open one hour before show time. The show is two hours long with no intermission. Pre-sale tickets are available at orangebeachal.gov /performingarts.

For more info, email jjlangston@orangebeachal. gov or contact the P.A.C. box office at (251) 923-0043. The Performing Arts Center box office is open from 3:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. weekdays. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office during the same hours.

The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The building is on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

The classic rock tribute has quickly become a wildly popular addition to the Expect Excellence music musical theatre deptartment. Due to the overwhelming audience response to the inaugural summer show last year, the decision was made to add a winter performance that also sold out. The 21-song, high-energy concert will feature hits from classic rock icons such as AC/DC, Guns n’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and the title group, Aerosmith.