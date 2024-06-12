“Dream On’’ June 27-29 at O.B. Performing Arts Center

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will present the Summer 2024 edition of “Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock” June 27-29 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center.

“Dream On” is a classic rock tribute show dedicated to some of the greatest music of all time. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. General admission tickets are $15. Doors open one hour before show time. The show is two hours long with no intermission. Pre-sale tickets are available at orangebeachal.gov /performingarts.

For more info, email jjlangston@orangebeachal. gov or contact the P.A.C. box office at (251) 923-0043. The Performing Arts Center box office is open from 3:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. weekdays. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office during the same hours.

The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The building is on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

The classic rock tribute has quickly become a wildly popular addition to the Expect Excellence music musical theatre deptartment. Due to the overwhelming audience response to the inaugural summer show last year, the decision was made to add a winter performance that also sold out.

The 21-song, high-energy concert will feature hits from classic rock icons such as AC/DC, Guns n’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and the title group, Aerosmith.

“You can’t help but have a smile on your face when listening to, or performing these songs,” said E.E. Music Director Caleb Pittman.

“Based on the community’s reaction so far, there seems to be an almost timeless connection to these classic rock songs,” added Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston.

The play will showcase the talents of 40 singers and musicians from talented E.E. afterschool third-graders to more experienced performers in their 50s.

“We have had some fresh faces pop up, after seeing last year’s show, who wanted to get involved. It’s always exciting when we get new folks, and we’re thankful we have a place where they showcase their talents,” Pittman said. “We are continuing to push the limits of our cast to give the community the best show possible,” Pittman said with confidence. Coming off of the “Dream On Reprise” in February, the mindset has been to “really work hard to amp up the performance of each song and it helped narrow down what songs we choose to fit the show.

“Performing these all-time classics can end up being terrifying yet thrilling, all at the same time. To have the opportunity to perform these songs live, is just special. These are the most iconic songs of all time; if you mess up, people will notice. And if you are looking to rock out, sing and dance, then look no further. You don’t want to miss this experience,” he said.

“These shows have been so well received and we are anticipating more of the same. Don’t wait too long to get your tickets for this show, because we are expecting to sell out,” Langston said.