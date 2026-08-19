Dream On Vol. 4 back at Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Aug. 27 & 29

The Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department brings its classic rock tribute Dream On Vol. 4 back to the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Aug. 27 and Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

All tickets are general admission and on sale now for $15 (plus processing) at orangebeachal. gov/performingarts or at the venue box office at 23908 Canal Rd. on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus. The box office is open 3:30-6 p.m. weekdays. Info: 251-943-0043.

The 23-member cast – including dancers, vocalists, and instrumentalists has really leaned into the rock n’ roll mindset throughout the 20 song set, said Expect Excellence Music Manager Caleb Pittman.

“This was honestly one of the easiest years, when it came to casting. Everyone fits their parts so well. I can’t wait to see this cast hit the stage,” Pittman said.

“Plus, not only will you experience incredible music performed by incredible artists, but you will get to participate in all the fun!”

Performing Arts Center Manager Stacie Brane encouraged everyone to not wait too long to purchase tickets.