Drive-In Laser Light Show Feb. 27-28 in Robertsdale

The Drive-In Laser Light Show will be at the Baldwin County Coliseum (19477 Fairground Rd.) in Robertsdale Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m. The show combines a spectacular light show with music from classic rock to today’s hits. Cost is $35 per carload of people. Tickets: freshtix. com. This will be an evening filled with great music synced with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and giant-screen projections. Tailgate by your car with your own snacks & drinks or grab a spot in the infield seating area right up front. Bring chairs & blankets and snacks (food vendors will also be onsite).