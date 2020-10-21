Drive-in Movie & Trunk or Treat October 30 at Greyhound Track

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host a free drive through trunk or treat and drive-in outdoor movie on October 30 at the Pensacola Greyhound Park located at 951 Dog Track Rd. in Pensacola. The festivities will begin at 5:30 PM as families will travel from trunk to trunk to gather Halloween treats from the safety of their vehicle.

There will be a virtual costume contest and awards for the best decorated trunk. To participate in the costume contest, contestants will be asked to upload a photo and tag the Chamber using the hashtag #pkfof2020. Winners will be announced before the start of the movie.

The featured film will be the animated Halloween favorite, Hotel Transylvania and families will also be able to watch the film from the comfort of their vehicle by tuning in to the soundtrack via FM radio.

To reserve a free space for your business or community group to hand out treats or for more event info, contact the chamber at 850-492-4660