Drive through vaccinations offered at OWA Feb. 16, 18, 23 & 25

The Baldwin County Health Department is offeringfirst come-first serve drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics at OWA in Foley for those 65 and older, first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector and judiciary employees.

A limited amount of 1st dose vaccines will be distributed from 9 a.m. til. 3 p.m. on Feb. 16, Feb. 18, Feb. 23 and Feb. 25. Second doses will be given on those dates for those who received first doses at the Robertsdale Health Department.

For more information visit alabamapublichealth.gov/baldwin.