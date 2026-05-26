Drive-Thru Prayer Day May 30 at Canal Rd. Baptist Church

In need of prayer? Just Drive Thru!

Ask anyone today if they have something in their life you can pray for and likely they’ll say yes. Now you can find prayer easily by just driving thru!

On Saturday, May 30, Canal Road Baptist Church, located at 25326 Canal

Rd, in Orange Beach, will provide a Drive Thru Prayer Day in its front parking lot.

Members will be available for prayers, information and questions from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Simply drive in, let church members pray for you, & serve you by giving you cool water and a Bible – God’s Living water.

The church hopes to make this a frequent and unique opportunity for ministering to the community. More info: orangebeach.church, Facebook or email info@canalroad.church.