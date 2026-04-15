Drone show added to Foley’s April 30-May 2 Balloon Fest

The schedule of events has officially been released for the 22nd Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival April 30 – May 2 at OWA Parks & Resort.

This three-day celebration will bring colorful hot air balloons, live music at the OWA Amphitheater, interactive experiences, family-friendly attraction and unforgettable evening spectacles to the Gulf Coast.

Among the highlights are the Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dogs and their incredible leaps, flips, and precision catches and a highly anticipated drone show, a visually stunning nighttime spectacle.

Balloon activities remain the heart of the festival, with interactive hot air balloon displays, tethered rides, and the beloved balloon glow (weather permitting) lighting up the evening skies. For more information about the event, visit gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.

Fest Schedule

Thursday, April 30

4:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Festival Open to the Public

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Yeah Probably at OWA Amphitheater

7:00 PM – 7:35 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Justin Jeansonne at OWA Amphitheater

7:30 PM: Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

Friday, May 1

4:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Festival Open to the Public

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Shrimp Shack Shooters at OWA Amphitheater

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at the Meet & Greet Tent

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

5:00 PM – 5:35 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM: Renee Amelia at OWA Amphitheater

7:00 PM – 7:35 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

7:30 PM: Tethered Rides & Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

7:30 PM – 9:15 PM: The M-80’s at OWA Amphitheater

9:15 PM: Drone Show (weather permitting)

Saturday, May 2

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM: Festival Open to the Public

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at Meet & Greet Tent

11:30 AM – 12:05 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Symone French at OWA Amphitheater

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Hot Air Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent

3:00 PM – 3:35 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM: JB Dyess Trio at OWA Amphitheater

6:30 PM – 7:05 PM: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

7:30 PM: Tethered Rides & Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

7:00 PM – 9:15 PM: The Molly Ringwalds at OWA Amphitheater

9:15 PM: Drone Show (weather permitting)