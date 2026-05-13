During Sea Turtle Nesting Season

• Avoid flash photography at night and only use approved sea turtle friendly flashlights.

• Turn off outside patio lights and shield indoor lights from shining onto the beach at night.

• Do not disturb sea turtle nests.

• Keep your distance (at least 30 feet) if you see an adult turtle on the beach.

• Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed.

• Leave Only Footprints! Do not leave beach gear, holes, or trash on the beach.

• Report sea turtle sightings to 866-SEA-TURTLE (866-732-8878).