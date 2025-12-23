E-Cycling/Shred Day Jan. 10 at Gulf State Park Pavilion

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Annual E-Cycling & Shred Day is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. til noon at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion located (22250 East Beach Blvd.) in Gulf Shores. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com, or 251.968.7200.

Drop off your personal documents or electronic items for secure disposal, all without leaving your vehicle!

Shred Day is a free event and volunteers will be on hand to remove items from their vehicles. Amongst the volunteers will be the Chamber’s Junior Leadership students, who will be collecting tips for their program. (Tipping is optional, but appreciated). Attendees can bring 50 lbs of paper documents (such as canceled checks, credit card statements, utility bills, etc.) to be shredded. Electronic items can also be brought, but CRT TV’s are not allowed.