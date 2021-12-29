E-Cycling/Shred Day Jan. 8 at Gulf State Park Pavilion

The annual E-Cycling and Shred Day at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 a.m. For no charge, participants will be able to securely and safely dispose of personal documents or electronic items, without even having to exit your vehicle. Each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds. Small paper clips do not need to be removed, but please do not tape or tie bags or boxes. No batteries, please.

The pavilion is located at 22250 East Beach Blvd.