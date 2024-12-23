E-Cyling & Shred Day Jan. 11 at GSP Pavilion

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Annual E-Cycling & Shred Day is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. til noon at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion located at 22250 East Beach Boulevard in Gulf Shores. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com, or 251.968.7200.

Shred Day is a free event and volunteers will be on hand to remove items from their vehicles. Amongst the volunteers will be the Chamber’s Junior Leadership students, who will be collecting tips for their program. (Tipping is optional, but appreciated).

Attendees can bring 50 lbs of any of their personal paper documents (such as canceled checks, credit card statements, utility bills, etc.) to be shredded.

Electronic items can also be brought. While most items can be disposed of free of charge, there is a $30 fee for CRT television disposal. Please note that batteries will not be accepted. This is a rain or shine event.

“We’ve done this event for well over a decade now and have really become efficient at it,” said

Steve Jones, Chamber VP of Special Events and Community Relations.