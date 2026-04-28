Eaglets injured in GSP nest collapse euthanized at Raptor Center

The two two baby eaglets who fell to the ground when their bald eagle nest on Gopher Tortoise Trail at Gulf State Park collapsed during a severe early morning storm on March 16 have been euthanized, according to a press release from the Auburn University Raptor Center. Gulf State Park Naturalist Hillary Bryan (above) was able to find the eaglets on the ground in some thick brush and debris as the eaglets’ parents circled above nearby trees and they were treated at the Orange Beach Wildlife Center before being transferred to Auburn.

The eaglets underwent surgery in March to repair wing fractures and other major injuries. One bird suffered tissue damage and infection caused by a fishing lure embedded in its foot, while the other had sustained significant eye trauma. Following surgery, the AURC team closely monitored their healing and evaluated their overall prognosis, including their ability to regain essential functions needed for long‑term survival.

“While this outcome is never what we hope for, euthanasia can be the most compassionate decision when an animal’s injuries prevent it from living a life free of chronic pain, stress, or severe limitations. Cases like this are among the most difficult aspects of veterinary medicine and wildlife rehabilitation,’’ the release stated. “Although we were unable to return these eaglets to the wild, their story reminds us of the challenges wildlife face and the responsibility we share in protecting them and their habitats.’’

The nature and extent of these injuries meant the birds would not have been able to survive independently in their natural environment. Their long‑term quality of life in human care would also have been significantly compromised, according to the release.