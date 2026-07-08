Early morning fire destroys two Bear Point homes

An early morning fire in Orange Beach’s Bear Point neighborhood on June 27 destroyed two homes, with firefighters reporting that after one home was fully engulfed, a neighboring house caught fire. Two vehicles were also completely destroyed. One of the displaced families lost everything in the fire and one family’s dog perished. The fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. on Bayshore Drive North. A third home sustained minor damage.

“It originated in one home, and then began spreading to the east, to the next home,” Orange Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Zachary Black said. “Our crews were able to get water flowing immediately. We were unable to save the home that’s already on the ground, so we have to preserve what’s left, and that’s what we did.”

The Orange Beach fire marshal and the Alabama fire marshal are working to determine what caused the blaze cause of the fire. But the cause may end up being undetermine due to the extensive damage.