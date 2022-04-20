Earth Day Mobile Bay April 23 at Fairhope Pier

Earth Day Mobile Bay returns for its 29th year with an all-day event (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Fairhope Pier Park on Saturday, April 23.

Alabama’s largest Earth Day celebration, this year’s event features environmental exhibitors, hands-on activities for all ages, food vendors and fantastic entertainment. The entertainment schedule includes the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra Strings at 10 a.m., Suzi Spies at 11:30 a.m., Emily Stuckey and Karl Langley at 12:45 p.m. Lee Yankie at Secret Stash Trio at 2 p.m., Wild Roots at 3:15 p.m., and East L.A. Fadeaway at 4:30 p.m.

Expect to find info Information on hybrid cars and electric vehicles, solar panels, ground source heat pumps, wind turbines, eco-friendly home and lifestyle solutions, organic gardens and educational activities for children.

For more information on this year’s event, sponsored by the Sierra Club and the City of Fairhope, or to find out how you can get involved, visit EarthDayMobileBay.org or Facebook or call 251-929-1466.

Earth Day Mobile Bay is a celebration of the Earth for the people living around our incredibly diverse, beautiful, fun, ecologically rich and nevertheless fragile bay area.