Easter at PBR includes sunrise service, egg hunt, buffet

Easter Sunday at Perdido Beach Resort, located directly on Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, begins with a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Paradise Reef to be followed by traditional Easter festivities including pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg Hunt. Easter Sunday Brunch with menus selected by Chef Brody Olive will be served in both the Grand Ballroom and in Voyagers from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny start at 11 a.m. in the lobby and the egg hunt by the pool deck starts at 12:30 p.m. Call Guest Services to book your brunch reservation at 251-981-9811 ext. 103 or email gservices@perdidobeachresort.com.