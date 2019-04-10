Easter Bunny drops into ‘Bama April 20

The Flora-Bama will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day on Saturday, April 20. There will be over 5,000 eggs hidden in the beautiful white sandy beaches behind the iconic lounge on the state line.

There is no charge for this family fun day and the egg hunt is divided among four different age categories to ensure fair hunting for the kids.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with crafts, games, and face painting for the kids, and Rouses Supermarkets will sponsor a free cookie decorating table.

The Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. and visitors are reminded to bring their own baskets. the Easter Bunny will drop/hop in to greet children of all ages after the egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Big Ears will be hanging around in the tent area taking pictures with the kids. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line.